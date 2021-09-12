HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,627,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

