HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after buying an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after buying an additional 1,154,571 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

