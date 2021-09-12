HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after buying an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

