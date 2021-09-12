HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,250 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNRH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $146,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $694,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.73 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

