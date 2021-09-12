HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

