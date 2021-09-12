HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

