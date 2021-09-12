HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Health & Science University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,823,000 after purchasing an additional 629,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 90,512 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 504,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 391,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.