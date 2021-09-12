HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI opened at $86.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.