HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,397 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nelnet worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 36.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Nelnet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nelnet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,469,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,927 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,614 over the last 90 days. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

