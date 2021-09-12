HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,337 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $30.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

