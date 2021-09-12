HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 365,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

