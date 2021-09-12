HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.85% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMGC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,441,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,350,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,900,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

