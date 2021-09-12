HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,733 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $315,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $418,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 300.0% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $323.23 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.75 and its 200-day moving average is $285.52. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.