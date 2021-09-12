HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 22,351 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FOX by 27.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FOX by 27.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

FOXA stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

