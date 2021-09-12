HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 24,993 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,998 shares of company stock valued at $123,162,654 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

U opened at $135.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.73. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

