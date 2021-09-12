HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,603 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese stock opened at $153.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.08. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $103.30 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

