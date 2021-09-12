HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 26,560 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 767,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after buying an additional 620,761 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 601,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after buying an additional 249,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,300,000 after buying an additional 202,577 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18.

