HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 393,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of ATI Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.95 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATIP. began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

