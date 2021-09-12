HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 393,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of ATI Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.95 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39.
About ATI Physical Therapy
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
