HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 386,475 Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 386,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

