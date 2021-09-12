HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $424.48 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $290.44 and a 1-year high of $432.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $417.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.11.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

