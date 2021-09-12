HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

