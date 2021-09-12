HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Watsco by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $45,126,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 97,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO opened at $282.38 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.07.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

