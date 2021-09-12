HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,418 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $112.25 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

