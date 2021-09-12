HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $5,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,476,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

ASAN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.10. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $102.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $7,942,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,823,995.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,780,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,888,100 and sold 136,632 shares valued at $9,280,818. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

