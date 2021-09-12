HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB opened at $75.45 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

