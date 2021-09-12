HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 16,205 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,205 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Corteva by 81.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

