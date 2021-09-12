HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,419 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Workiva worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Workiva by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after buying an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 1,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after buying an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 619.6% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 316,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 272,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after buying an additional 240,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,672 shares of company stock valued at $100,669,538. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -198.78 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WK. Truist boosted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.