HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,596 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $70.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

