HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $57.63 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67.

