HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3,772.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 512.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 113.8% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 743,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 395,776 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

