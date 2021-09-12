Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.25% of Highwoods Properties worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $3,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

