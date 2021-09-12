Hive Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $336.52 million and approximately $147.89 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive's total supply is 394,441,680 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Hive's official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive's official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

