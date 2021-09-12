Hoge Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $365,713.00 (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $45.76 million and approximately $365,713.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00159867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044523 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

HOGE is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,317,306,014 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

