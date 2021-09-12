Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) by 180,981.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Holicity worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holicity during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Holicity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Holicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOL opened at $9.69 on Friday. Holicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

