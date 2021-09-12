Honest 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34,844.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $34,844.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00075283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00132337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00184333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.97 or 0.07298203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,844.64 or 0.99787173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.27 or 0.00960475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003046 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

