Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.47. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

