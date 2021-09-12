Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,605 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

