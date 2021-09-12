Howdoo Market Cap Hits $9.46 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $338,943.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00163012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044694 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 464,403,678 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

