H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of H&R Block worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

