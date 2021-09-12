HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Capitalization Hits $6.58 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $1,127.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000120 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

