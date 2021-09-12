HTMLCOIN Market Capitalization Reaches $6.72 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $2,845.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000123 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

