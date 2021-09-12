Humanscape (HUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.77 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $74.77 million and $7.28 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00157222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00044327 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

