HUNT One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.80 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $85.33 million and approximately $29.80 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

