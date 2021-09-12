Hush 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $383.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $838,524.00 and approximately $383.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00285524 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00145953 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00183527 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

