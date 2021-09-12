HYCON One Day Volume Hits $55,813.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $577,552.64 and approximately $55,813.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HYCON has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059015 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

