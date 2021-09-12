Hydra Hits Market Capitalization of $83.18 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $21.56 or 0.00046792 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $83.18 million and $910,099.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,108,489 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

