Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB increased their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

H traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$18.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$26.38 and a twelve month high of C$32.14.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.