Hyper Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $167,032.41 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $167,032.41 and $13,096.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00074210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00130893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00182691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,853.05 or 1.00068830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.31 or 0.07294205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.71 or 0.00968337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

