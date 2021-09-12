HyperQuant Price Down 17% Over Last Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $22,637.91 and approximately $2,487.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00160265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044599 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

