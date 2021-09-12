Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 301.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 136,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $928.52 million, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.09. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

